Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Down to $6.47

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.47, but opened at $6.22. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 5,538 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $545.94 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 2.74%.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.
