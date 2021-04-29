Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 676.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Centene by 9.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Centene by 7.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,527,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,640,000 after purchasing an additional 99,657 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centene will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

