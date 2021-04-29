CenterPoint Energy (CNP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.06. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

In related news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

