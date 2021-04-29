Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the quarter. Central Garden & Pet comprises about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CENTA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

