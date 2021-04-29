Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $14.23. 48,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,578. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 118.54 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Central Japan Railway had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

