Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend by 31.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.76. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $749.73 million, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.