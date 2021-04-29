Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

NYSE CPF traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $27.39. The stock had a trading volume of 166,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,896. The company has a market cap of $772.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

