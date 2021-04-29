CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,505.10 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,514.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,380.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,135.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

