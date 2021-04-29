CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.32.

DELL stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.79 and a 52 week high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,417 shares of company stock worth $34,590,746 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

