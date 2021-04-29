CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at about $6,020,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 267.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,447 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.52. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 3,184 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $424,968.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,904.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,914. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

