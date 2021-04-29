CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.07.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $236.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.33. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.07 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,098 shares of company stock worth $280,548,704 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

