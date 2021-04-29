CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 2,035 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

The Allstate stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

