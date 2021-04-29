CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 224.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nucor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $2,168,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

NYSE NUE opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,429 shares of company stock valued at $15,590,600 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

