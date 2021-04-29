CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,838,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,888,000 after buying an additional 416,018 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.5% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

NYSE MKC opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $76.42 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

