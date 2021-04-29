CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 20,887 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,887 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

