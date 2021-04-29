CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $1.84 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,619 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:HDB opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

