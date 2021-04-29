Centrality Trading Up 2.3% This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.0869 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrality has a market cap of $104.30 million and $4.51 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00067815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00078732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.81 or 0.00835847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00098905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001624 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

