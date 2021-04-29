Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.48 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Century Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CCS stock traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,844. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.41.

Get Century Communities alerts:

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCS. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.