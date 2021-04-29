Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $72.67 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 10895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.27.

The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Century Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Century Communities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.94.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

