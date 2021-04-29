Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Up 107.4% in April

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the March 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CPWHF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.50. 870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653. Ceres Power has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $22.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.