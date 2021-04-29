Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $265,305,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,898,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cerner by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after purchasing an additional 731,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

CERN stock opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

