Certara (CERT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Certara to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Certara stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. Certara has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.40.

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

