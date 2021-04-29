CertiK Trading Up 8.6% This Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00004572 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $108.91 million and approximately $13.27 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00065335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00280880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $597.00 or 0.01117953 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.45 or 0.00712441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,382.09 or 0.99964161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,037,564 coins and its circulating supply is 44,604,019 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

