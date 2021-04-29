CGI (NYSE:GIB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:GIB traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 228,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98. CGI has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

