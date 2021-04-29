CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CGI from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. CGI has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

