CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $110.00 at CIBC

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $105.50 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

GIB traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $205,000,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $12,354,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

