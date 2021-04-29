CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to $110.00 at CIBC

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $105.50 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.79% from the stock’s previous close.
GIB has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.
GIB traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,776. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $58.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $205,000,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $12,354,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
