CGI (NYSE:GIB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $120.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. CGI traded as high as $89.24 and last traded at $88.86, with a volume of 1291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on CGI from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

