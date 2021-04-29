CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given New C$121.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$115.67.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded up C$2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$109.65. The stock had a trading volume of 321,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,212. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.83 billion and a PE ratio of 24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. CGI has a 1 year low of C$80.29 and a 1 year high of C$110.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

