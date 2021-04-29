CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$105.50 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones raised CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.67.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB.A stock traded up C$2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$109.65. 321,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,212. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$104.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.21. CGI has a 12 month low of C$80.29 and a 12 month high of C$110.05.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.