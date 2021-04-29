CGI (TSE:GIB.A) PT Raised to C$114.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GIB.A. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.50 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$115.67.

GIB.A traded up C$2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$109.65. 321,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,212. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$80.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$104.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.60.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

