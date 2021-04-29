CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock to C$120.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CGI traded as high as C$109.81 and last traded at C$109.39, with a volume of 67471 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$107.00.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones raised shares of CGI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$105.50 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.31.

The company has a market cap of C$27.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

