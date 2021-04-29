Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.25 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for $36.39 or 0.00067890 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $15.25 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

LINK is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

