ChainX Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.49 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.39 or 0.00017743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $72.49 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

