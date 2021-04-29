ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, analysts expect ChannelAdvisor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.73 million, a P/E ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECOM shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,424 shares of company stock worth $10,124,648. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.