Chapman Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,522 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. Square comprises 4.5% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Square by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 231,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,763 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Square by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth about $31,233,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at $42,612,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.38. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.72, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

