Chapman Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,525 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington makes up approximately 2.2% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $112.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

