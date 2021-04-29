Chapman Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises 2.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,474,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after buying an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $78,634,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, hitting $173.48. 27,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

