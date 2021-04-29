Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. On average, analysts expect Charles & Colvard, Ltd. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $90.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 506,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 485,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

