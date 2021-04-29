ChartEx (CHART) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $921,090.26 and $53,868.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00293374 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01133939 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027218 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.00 or 0.00725086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,796.07 or 1.00273949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

