ChartEx Hits Market Cap of $990,747.87 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $990,747.87 and $58,556.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00063078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00276616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.80 or 0.01102861 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00026518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.66 or 0.00714635 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,480.09 or 1.00173176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx was first traded on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

