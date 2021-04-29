Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$231.69 million for the quarter.

