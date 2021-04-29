Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the March 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.9 days.

CWSRF traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

