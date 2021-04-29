Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, an increase of 120.3% from the March 31st total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 109.9 days.
CWSRF traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
