ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 55.8% higher against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $280,111.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,511.18 or 1.00048299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00041643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00221558 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000905 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005653 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars.

