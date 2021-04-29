Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. The company had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CEMI opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $14.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

