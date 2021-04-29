Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.47 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.76.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.45. The stock had a trading volume of 21,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,009. The company has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.72. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

