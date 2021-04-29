Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.44. 79,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.24. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $235.63. The company has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

