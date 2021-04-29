Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,123. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $192.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.52.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

