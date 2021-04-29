Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,160,289. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

