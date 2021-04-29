Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.90 Billion

Analysts predict that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will announce $30.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.50 billion and the highest is $33.14 billion. Chevron reported sales of $31.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chevron will report full year sales of $127.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.17 billion to $135.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $115.93 billion to $144.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $202.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

