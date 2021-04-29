Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.34. The company had a trading volume of 382,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,709,789. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.92 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.